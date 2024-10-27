Millions ‘unlawfully excluded’ from R370 grant, high court to hear
National Treasury says that the court orders sought by civil society organisations would be disastrous for economy
27 October 2024 - 00:03
In 2022 an estimated 18.3-million people aged 18 to 59 fell below the food poverty line: they could not “meet their daily caloric intake requirements”, say counsel for the Institute for Economic Justice (IEJ) and #PayTheGrants in legal argument to the high court in Pretoria. ..
