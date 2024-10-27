News

Politicians, royals ‘lavished with cash, gold, diamonds’ by alleged ponzi king

Ponzi king’s former bodyguard lists names and amounts paid

27 October 2024 - 00:04
Hendrik Hancke Senior reporter

A damning statement purportedly written by Louis Liebenberg’s former head of security exposes intimate details of how high-ranking politicians and government officials were allegedly lavished with cash, gold and diamonds during clandestine meetings with the alleged ponzi king...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Merafong spends R5m for work of filling up sinkhole which was not done News
  2. Mashatile, Mokonyane push back against disbanding ANC KZN, GP structures Politics
  3. ‘R21k investment got me liver and mala mogodu lunch’: Gwamanda’s ‘victim’ News
  4. Politicians, royals ‘lavished with cash, gold, diamonds’ by alleged ponzi king News
  5. Millions ‘unlawfully excluded’ from R370 grant, high court to hear News

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 28 October 2024
SAFTA18 Carpet: What the film and television awards Mean for the stars