Read the Sunday Times e-edition

Dear readers,
As the country battles rising crime levels, especially organised crime, the role of the police's crime intelligence gathering has become a key part of this arsenal.
Yet, as we report this weekend, the long-standing disarray in the crime intelligence division is far from being resolved.
Our main story tells of the conflict between the divisional bosses involving a multimillion-rand drug bust. The drama is now playing itself out at the labour court.
And, in a week in which Siya and Rachel Kolisi announced their marriage break up, we shed light on the pressures that bore down on SA’s “golden couple”, including speculation of infidelity, and ended with a split that shocked the country.
In politics, we speak to ANC and state deputy president Paul Mashatile, who discusses his presidential succession prospects. He also calls out DA leader and cabinet minister John Steenhuisen for publicly disagreeing with President Cyril Ramaphosa over the latter's description of Russia as SA’s ally.
For some light relief, you may want to know why columnist Ndumiso Ngcobo can’t wait for the day we “Zulufy” the whole of SA.
Happy reading!
READ MORE FROM THE LATEST EDITION OF THE SUNDAY TIMES:
Mashatile, Mokonyane push back against disbanding ANC KZN, GP structures
Top cops clash at troubled crime intelligence
Politicians, royals ‘lavished with cash, gold, diamonds’ by alleged ponzi king
Big night for ‘Shaka iLembe’ and ‘Yoh! Christmas’ at Saftas
Paul Mashatile on being president: I’m available if branches want me
RAF blows R10m in court battle with AG Tsakani Maluleke
Steenhuisen doubles down in rebuking Ramaphosa’s ‘Russia is our ally’ remark
LGBTI community needs more attention due to economic power
Banned insecticide believed to be cause of recent food-poisoning cases
Cry, the beloved city as riff-raff rise to the top
‘State capture crew’ join MK Party’s ranks
SA’s foreign policy should have buy-in of all GNU partners
Mampara of the week: Tshilidzi Munyai
Valuable ally or not, it’s a storm in a teacup
The world, not just the US, has reason to fear a second Trump presidency
In politics, party trumps country, always
Dreams, dry raisins and light beams
Gavin Hunt crushes Kaizer Chiefs’ joy
Sharks make a meal of Munster in the tank
A choice assorted of young soccer stars welcome
Allan Donald bowled over by Maphaka’s rising star
ASG to meet rugby franchise equity investors
Tested by URC marathon, Boks ready to scrum
Dis-Chem cultivates its TLC network
SA slowly edging off FATF greylist
Brics shows signs of growing influence on world stage
Thriving Clicks pushing out generics
A national dialogue needs to preclude the pettiness of the mandarins
IN PICS | Clubbing, dining and a little bit of bubbly
Striking a blow for Zulu stereotypes
Art that will make you feel airborne and powerful
Craze over plastic pink trolleys earns seller R8k
The glow of love is gone as Siya and Rachel call it quits
