News

Read the Sunday Times e-edition

There is so much more in the Sunday Times — have your pick, there is something for everyone.

27 October 2024 - 06:20
S'thembiso Msomi Editor: Sunday Times
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The latest copy of the Sunday Times.
The latest copy of the Sunday Times.
Image: Sunday Times

Click on the image to access the e-edition.

Dear readers,

As the country battles rising crime levels, especially organised crime, the role of the police's crime intelligence gathering has become a key part of this arsenal.

Yet, as we report this weekend, the long-standing disarray in the crime intelligence division is far from being resolved.

Our main story tells of the conflict between the divisional bosses involving a multimillion-rand drug bust. The drama is now playing itself out at the labour court.

And, in a week in which Siya and Rachel Kolisi announced their marriage break up, we shed light on the pressures that bore down on SA’s “golden couple”, including speculation of infidelity, and ended with a split that shocked the country.

In politics, we speak to ANC and state deputy president Paul Mashatile, who discusses his presidential succession prospects. He also calls out DA leader and cabinet minister John Steenhuisen for publicly disagreeing with President Cyril Ramaphosa over the latter's description of Russia as SA’s ally.

For some light relief, you may want to know why columnist Ndumiso Ngcobo can’t wait for the day we “Zulufy” the whole of SA.

Happy reading!

READ MORE FROM THE LATEST EDITION OF THE SUNDAY TIMES:

Mashatile, Mokonyane push back against disbanding ANC KZN, GP structures

ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile and deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane are pushing back against moves to disband the party's ...
News
1 day ago

Top cops clash at troubled crime intelligence

Two senior officers of the troubled division are swapping accusations over a R300m drugs bust three years ago
News
1 day ago

Politicians, royals ‘lavished with cash, gold, diamonds’ by alleged ponzi king

Louis Liebenberg’s former bodyguard lists names and amounts paid in statement.
News
1 day ago

Big night for ‘Shaka iLembe’ and ‘Yoh! Christmas’ at Saftas

The massively successful Shaka Ilembe added to its impressive awards haul at the 18th South African Film and Television Awards, bagging two more ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Paul Mashatile on being president: I’m available if branches want me

Deputy president says though the succession debate has yet to start, ANC leaders may avail themselves when asked.
News
1 day ago

RAF blows R10m in court battle with AG Tsakani Maluleke

The Road Accident Fund (RAF) has spent more than R10m in a court battle with the auditor-general (AG)  over almost three years, with the RAF losing ...
News
1 day ago

Steenhuisen doubles down in rebuking Ramaphosa’s ‘Russia is our ally’ remark

DA leader says ANC no longer has a majority and does not get to set foreign policy without consulting others in GNU.
News
1 day ago

LGBTI community needs more attention due to economic power

‘Size Matters’ report calls for more inclusive practices by business and the state.
News
1 day ago

Banned insecticide believed to be cause of recent food-poisoning cases

Experts in toxicology and food security believe the recent spate of food poisoning involving children in South African townships has nothing to do ...
News
1 day ago

Cry, the beloved city as riff-raff rise to the top

The very idea that the country’s biggest city — its commercial capital — has possibly had a swindler who preyed on the poor serving as its mayor says ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

‘State capture crew’ join MK Party’s ranks

Zuma's party lauded for understanding 'persecution of black people' and as a better avenue for aspirations to be met.
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

SA’s foreign policy should have buy-in of all GNU partners

New government could use the Russia dispute to bring order to the muddle of the last three decades
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Mampara of the week: Tshilidzi Munyai

In the halls of smoke and mirrors that is parliament, ANC MP Tshilidzi Munyai added a new layer of confusion, writes Hogarth.
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Valuable ally or not, it’s a storm in a teacup

There can be no doubt about the importance of words. Used recklessly they break hearts. They can also cause mayhem and destruction or ignite wars, ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

The world, not just the US, has reason to fear a second Trump presidency

It’s perhaps not an exaggeration to suggest that the world is on tenterhooks. In just over a week from now the whole international order could be ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

In politics, party trumps country, always

Jacob Zuma was correct when he said the ANC was more important than the country. All politicians put their parties first or, if you’re in Russia or ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Dreams, dry raisins and light beams

Poetry and the other creative arts have an essential role in stirring the soul of the nation and inspiring us to greater things, writes Mandla Nkomfe.
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Gavin Hunt crushes Kaizer Chiefs’ joy

SuperSport United simply did not want lighting to strike for the second time at the same place.
Sport
1 day ago

Sharks make a meal of Munster in the tank

Obviously having more time to get to know each other, to build relationships and find rhythm was beneficial for a Sharks side that dominated their ...
Sport
1 day ago

A choice assorted of young soccer stars welcome

With Christmas just over a month away, many families will stock a box or two of Bakers Choice Assorted biscuits.
Sport
1 day ago

Allan Donald bowled over by Maphaka’s rising star

Even for Allan Donald, who has witnessed and produced enough great fast bowling to fill several chapters in a book, watching Kwena Maphaka was ...
Sport
1 day ago

ASG to meet rugby franchise equity investors

Franchise owners hoping present an alternative equity deal to SA Rugby will face the same obstacle that saw previous potential suitors CVC Capital ...
Sport
1 day ago

Tested by URC marathon, Boks ready to scrum

David Kriel is a wonderfully talented player. It is not a case of if he plays for the Springboks, but rather when.
Sport
1 day ago

Dis-Chem cultivates its TLC network

Dis-Chem has attracted more independent pharmacies to its The Local Choice (TLC) franchise network with the aim of increasing the number in the ...
Business Times
1 day ago

SA slowly edging off FATF greylist

Financial crimes watchdog, The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), has categorised eight of the actions South Africa is required to take as “largely ...
Business Times
1 day ago

Brics shows signs of growing influence on world stage

As US election jitters hung over this week’s meeting of global finance chiefs in Washington, a smiling Vladimir Putin was in the Russian city of ...
Business Times
1 day ago

Thriving Clicks pushing out generics

The pharmacy chain is targeting targets cost-conscious clients and opening to spend R578m for new stores and pharmacies and refurbishment of 70–80 ...
Business Times
1 day ago

A national dialogue needs to preclude the pettiness of the mandarins

Ramaphosa and his mandarins must lead dialogue to re-imagine SA instead of petty muzzling of Mbeki
Business Times
1 day ago

IN PICS | Clubbing, dining and a little bit of bubbly

A high-pitched scream stopped guests in their tracks outside a Sandton club on Wednesday night — Shashi Naidoo let out the cry after her iPhone was ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Striking a blow for Zulu stereotypes

When the Karen in my window seat refused to vacate it, I felt the urge to carry out a KZN-style confrontation.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Art that will make you feel airborne and powerful

If you go down to the Market Photo Workshop in the next week you could find yourself standing or perhaps even gently bouncing on a low-slung platform ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Craze over plastic pink trolleys earns seller R8k

A week ago a Durban animal rescue organisation auctioned a tiny pink plastic trolley for R2000 while across the country in Potchefstroom, KC Coetsee ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

The glow of love is gone as Siya and Rachel call it quits

SA’s golden couple, Siya and Rachel Kolisi, are divorcing, and many are speculating that the Springbok captain's alleged womanising ways are the ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Merafong spends R5m for work of filling up sinkhole which was not done News
  2. Mashatile, Mokonyane push back against disbanding ANC KZN, GP structures Politics
  3. ‘R21k investment got me liver and mala mogodu lunch’: Gwamanda’s ‘victim’ News
  4. Politicians, royals ‘lavished with cash, gold, diamonds’ by alleged ponzi king News
  5. Millions ‘unlawfully excluded’ from R370 grant, high court to hear News

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 28 October 2024
SAFTA18 Carpet: What the film and television awards Mean for the stars