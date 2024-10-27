Top cops clash at troubled crime intelligence
Two senior officers of the troubled division are swapping accusations over a R300m drugs bust three years ago
27 October 2024 - 00:05
A bungled drugs bust involving a 715kg cocaine stash said to be worth R300m has rocked the crisis-ridden police crime intelligence unit, with startling claims being made against the division’s head, Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo...
