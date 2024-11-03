But developer says he will appeal
Paradise lost as regulator rejects photoshopped ad
Artist’s impression of planned homes gilded the lily by adding trees and subtracting neighbours
03 November 2024 - 00:00
Trees as far as the eye can see. The image depicting three new luxury homes for sale in the upmarket suburb of Bishopscourt looked too good to be true. ..
