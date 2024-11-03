News

Read the Sunday Times e-edition

There is so much more in the Sunday Times — have your pick, there is something for everyone.

03 November 2024 - 00:01
S'thembiso Msomi Editor: Sunday Times
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Click on the image to access the e-edition.

The latest copy of the Sunday Times.
The latest copy of the Sunday Times.
Image: unday Times

Dear readers,

This was a big week for us at the Sunday Times as we hosted the annual Literary Awards in partnership with Exclusive Books. Our keynote speaker, retired Constitutional Court justice Edwin Cameron, delivered an inspiring, yet thought-provoking, speech about the state of our nation which you can read in full here.

See also our story about the winners of both non-fiction and fiction categories. Both are deserving books and if you have not done so yet, I recommend you get copies.

Speaking of books, in this edition we also run an extract from Mathews Phosa’s Witness To Power: A Political Memoir.

It is a fascinating book that gives an insider’s account of some political dramas that have redefined South Africa over the past three decades. It is available in bookstores from today.

On our front page, we lead with the story of an unusual request to contractors that have put a Transnet executive in hot water.

We also have a story on the army’s costly training programme for prospective engineers and medical staff in Cuba that does not seem to work.

Read also about how the ANC had its first taste of a parliamentary defeat when the DA, MK Party, the EFF and other opposition parties worked together to push through rules that would ensure that the presidency is held to account by the National Assembly.

As usual, there is a lot more to read.

Have a wonderful Sunday.

READ MORE FROM THE LATEST EDITION OF THE SUNDAY TIMES:

Botswana’s big political shift bodes well for democracy

Once again, a Southern African nation has bucked the trend and tumbled a once indomitable party, writes S'thembiso Msomi.
Opinion & Analysis
20 hours ago

Transnet security firms up in arms over ‘irregular’ cash demand

TFR manager under a cloud for trying to force six companies to cough up R5m each as a condition of contract to protect rail network
News
20 hours ago

Sundowns massacre Amakhosi

Brazilians put four past the post as Amakhosi defence flounders
Sport
20 hours ago

Defence department’s training deal with Cuba costly and chaotic: AG

Of the 21 medical students sent to study in Cuba by the department of defence, at a cost of R2.7m each, only six have been accepted at the University ...
News
20 hours ago

I really miss her, says sister of girl, 9, killed by PSL player’s car

Hospitalised mother still not informed of daughter Gomolemo Mavimbela’s death.
News
20 hours ago

Sinking the Karpowership deal was a victory for democracy

In business, as in politics, leaders are often faced with a choice between prioritising profit or principle, writes Lindiwe Mazibuko.
Opinion & Analysis
20 hours ago

‘Rudderless’ GCIS gets blame for GNU PR failures

Some in the ANC point fingers at the state information service for the fact the DA ministers are winning the GNU propaganda war.
News
20 hours ago

It’s time to step back from the fiscal cliff

Enoch Godongwana rocked into parliament on Wednesday sporting his signature fedora and flanked by two deputy ministers, one from the DA — a sign ...
Opinion & Analysis
20 hours ago

We need to think differently to win battle of child poverty

Little progress has been made with the many programmes to alleviate child poverty, writes Linda Ncube-Nkomo.
Opinion & Analysis
20 hours ago

ANC gets first bloody GNU nose in parliament

Rules committee votes for oversight of Presidency by dedicated portfolio panel.
News
20 hours ago

Q&A with international relations & co-operation minister Ronald Lamola on Ukraine visa delay

A visa waiver agreement between South Africa and Ukraine was delayed after it was scheduled to be signed on Monday. Chris Barron asked minister of ...
Opinion & Analysis
20 hours ago

Slap-happy Danie confident of combat sport extravaganza in SA

Danie van Heerden is a big man with ambitious plans and great optimism that South African fans could, in the not too distant future, be treated to a ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Could Treasury have done more for GNU honeymoon?

Ask the Kaizer Chiefs boss, the road to growth is a long one for Godongwana
Business Times
20 hours ago

‘Grandmothers are the experts of their own experiences’: goGOGOgo founder

Every Friday morning a rotating cast of 20 vibrant, feisty women sit down to a free breakfast at Cafe Como in Morningside.
Lifestyle
20 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Transnet security firms up in arms over ‘irregular’ cash demand News
  2. ANC gets first bloody GNU nose in parliament Politics
  3. Defence department’s training deal with Cuba costly and chaotic: AG News
  4. I really miss her, says sister of girl, 9, killed by PSL player’s car News
  5. Municipalities ‘will collapse if Eskom granted high electricity tariff increase’ News

Latest Videos

A Face In The Crowd (1957) Official Trailer - Andy Griffith, Patricia Neal ...
ALL IN: The Fight For Democracy – Official Trailer | Prime Video