Dear readers,
This was a big week for us at the Sunday Times as we hosted the annual Literary Awards in partnership with Exclusive Books. Our keynote speaker, retired Constitutional Court justice Edwin Cameron, delivered an inspiring, yet thought-provoking, speech about the state of our nation which you can read in full here.
See also our story about the winners of both non-fiction and fiction categories. Both are deserving books and if you have not done so yet, I recommend you get copies.
Speaking of books, in this edition we also run an extract from Mathews Phosa’s Witness To Power: A Political Memoir.
It is a fascinating book that gives an insider’s account of some political dramas that have redefined South Africa over the past three decades. It is available in bookstores from today.
On our front page, we lead with the story of an unusual request to contractors that have put a Transnet executive in hot water.
We also have a story on the army’s costly training programme for prospective engineers and medical staff in Cuba that does not seem to work.
Read also about how the ANC had its first taste of a parliamentary defeat when the DA, MK Party, the EFF and other opposition parties worked together to push through rules that would ensure that the presidency is held to account by the National Assembly.
As usual, there is a lot more to read.
Have a wonderful Sunday.
Read the Sunday Times e-edition
There is so much more in the Sunday Times — have your pick, there is something for everyone.
Click on the image to access the e-edition.
Image: unday Times
Dear readers,
This was a big week for us at the Sunday Times as we hosted the annual Literary Awards in partnership with Exclusive Books. Our keynote speaker, retired Constitutional Court justice Edwin Cameron, delivered an inspiring, yet thought-provoking, speech about the state of our nation which you can read in full here.
See also our story about the winners of both non-fiction and fiction categories. Both are deserving books and if you have not done so yet, I recommend you get copies.
Speaking of books, in this edition we also run an extract from Mathews Phosa’s Witness To Power: A Political Memoir.
It is a fascinating book that gives an insider’s account of some political dramas that have redefined South Africa over the past three decades. It is available in bookstores from today.
On our front page, we lead with the story of an unusual request to contractors that have put a Transnet executive in hot water.
We also have a story on the army’s costly training programme for prospective engineers and medical staff in Cuba that does not seem to work.
Read also about how the ANC had its first taste of a parliamentary defeat when the DA, MK Party, the EFF and other opposition parties worked together to push through rules that would ensure that the presidency is held to account by the National Assembly.
As usual, there is a lot more to read.
Have a wonderful Sunday.
READ MORE FROM THE LATEST EDITION OF THE SUNDAY TIMES:
Botswana’s big political shift bodes well for democracy
Transnet security firms up in arms over ‘irregular’ cash demand
Sundowns massacre Amakhosi
Defence department’s training deal with Cuba costly and chaotic: AG
I really miss her, says sister of girl, 9, killed by PSL player’s car
Sinking the Karpowership deal was a victory for democracy
‘Rudderless’ GCIS gets blame for GNU PR failures
It’s time to step back from the fiscal cliff
We need to think differently to win battle of child poverty
ANC gets first bloody GNU nose in parliament
Q&A with international relations & co-operation minister Ronald Lamola on Ukraine visa delay
Slap-happy Danie confident of combat sport extravaganza in SA
Could Treasury have done more for GNU honeymoon?
‘Grandmothers are the experts of their own experiences’: goGOGOgo founder
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos