Eastern Cape teen's 'oarsome' US journey
US rowing celebrity Arshay Cooper 'blown away' by Cape Town student Athabile Msindo, whose only solo rowing was on a machine
10 November 2024 - 00:00
An Eastern Cape teenager with a knack for indoor rowing machines was plucked from obscurity to compete outdoors on the water in the US — and almost won the international rowing event...
