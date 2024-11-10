Free rein for criminals as military crumbles
Budget constraints and other woes are slowly ‘destroying’ the navy and air force
10 November 2024 - 00:00
It’s open season for criminal syndicates operating along South Africa’s coast and in its airspace as swingeing budget cuts have forced the navy and air force to scale back heavily on patrols...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.