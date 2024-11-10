News

Kidfluencers are coining it

Desi, 8, won’t work for less than R15,000; Bontle published a book at seven; Khumo, 10, has a hair care range; Klein Kwagga, 8, doesn’t do media interviews

10 November 2024 - 00:00
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

He has worked half his life, is registered with Sars, has investments, regularly turns down offers from global firms wanting to buy the rights to his videos — and earns more than his mom...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. LINDA NCUBE-NKOMO | We need to think differently to win battle of child poverty Opinion
  2. Meet Generation Alpha: the future disrupters shaking up the world News
  3. Don't retire, rewire — perhaps as a death doula Lifestyle
  4. Play with your food: gaming can show youth how to level up their health Lifestyle
  5. How to stop kids from hating school: give them more screen time Lifestyle

Most read

  1. 'Titanic' mansion goes under the hammer News
  2. Madiba house feud turns ugly News
  3. All eyes on Ndlozi as Malema cleans house Politics
  4. Illegal miners extorting money from Mogale City dumpsite waste recyclers News
  5. Tears, tributes as girl buried after accident with PSL player News

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | Ridley Scott revisits the Colosseum
This 'morphing' wheel could allow wheelchairs to climb stairs | REUTERS