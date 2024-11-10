Online chef accused of anti-Semitism
Mariam Jakoet-Harris says her statements were legitimate criticism in the context of 'ongoing genocide' of Palestinians
10 November 2024 - 00:00
The Cape South African Jewish Board of Deputies has approached the equality court alleging that a string of Instagram posts, including one that depicted a Star of David being thrown in a rubbish bin, amounted to anti-Semitic and anti-Zionist hate speech. ..
