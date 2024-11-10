Read the Sunday Times e-edition

Dear readers,
This week’s big story, with its serious consequences for our economy and the stability of our region, was the post-election unrest in neighbouring Mozambique and the subsequent closure of the economically critical Lebombo border post into that country.
Our reporters bring you news on the latest developments inside Mozambique, SA’s official reaction, as well as the on-the-ground effect of the border closure.
We also report on a feud between Nelson Mandela’s family members, including three of his grandchildren, over the proposed sale of the family’s Houghton, Johannesburg, family home. The ugly battle is now set to play itself out in the courts.
SA’s national security and crime-fighting capabilities come under the spotlight with our report on the continuing decline in the air force’s and navy’s patrol capabilities.
Experts are warning of the defence force’s “gradual implosion”.On the politics front, we look at the continuing departure of key leaders of the EFF, most to Jacob Zuma’s MK Party, the latest being former chairperson Dali Mpofu.
We report on Julius Malema’s plan to eject those perceived to be disloyal to him ahead of the party’s impending national conference.
Meanwhile, communications minister Solly Malatsi has decided to send back to parliament the SABC Bill on the grounds that it does not adequately address the broadcaster’s funding model, and — unusually for a politician — because the bill would give him sole power to appoint the broadcaster’s board.
Happy reading!
