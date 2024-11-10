News

'Titanic' mansion goes under the hammer

10 November 2024 - 00:00
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

Standing tall as a ship and sporting its own 15-metre high lighthouse, this unusual three-storey mansion, with 10 en-suite bedrooms and built over two large plots, will go under the hammer this month after several years on the market.  ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Towering 20-bedroom mansion with brass bath not your average home News
  2. From flipping his first run-down house, SA designer plays in the big league South Africa
  3. At R110m, this Gatsby should be great Business Times
  4. It's Elvis Week: Let's go to Graceland Travel
  5. REVEALED | Thabo Bester's luxury long weekend break from jail before escape News

Most read

  1. All eyes on Ndlozi as Malema cleans house Politics
  2. Madiba house feud turns ugly News
  3. Free rein for criminals as military crumbles News
  4. Pay bonanza for parliament's blue-collar workers Politics
  5. ANC left with egg on its face by Dudu's PAP plot Politics

Latest Videos

Pedro Páramo | Official Trailer | Netflix
Problemista | Official Trailer HD | A24