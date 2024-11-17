News

Joburg water crisis: are JoJos a no-no or a go-go?

Boreholes and tanks may not be the solution

17 November 2024 - 00:00
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

As Joburg’s water crisis looms large, consumers are asking whether it’s necessary to make disaster plans, and if so — what? ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Johannesburg Water to continue supply cuts in Emdeni, Soweto South Africa
  2. Here's why brown water in Hammanskraal taps is a good thing this time South Africa
  3. Alternative water resources need to be found, says minister Majodina Business
  4. OTSHEPENG MAZIBUKO | SA’s water woes: scarcity, governance and sustainable ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Wanted: an intelligent and manageable plan to turn the water crisis ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. ‘Please Call Me’ saga: Makate upbeat News
  2. Rotten! Millions blown on containers costing R1.75m News
  3. Wealthy couple say rape accuser signed ‘sex contract’ News
  4. Inside the ‘rescue’ operation at Stilfontein mine News
  5. Read the Sunday Times e-edition News

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep70 | Audi A7, Ford Mustang, Hyundai H-1, BMW 520d, Porsche ...
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial| 18 November 2024