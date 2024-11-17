Dear readers,
In our main story this week, we detail how an implementing agency charged the Gauteng government R28m to provide 16 shipping containers, at R1,75m each, in an apparent poverty alleviation farming project.
The project is now being probed by the Special Investigating Unit while its further rollout has been halted by authorities.
We also bring you an update on the fate of several hundred suspected illegal miners holed underground at a disused mine in Stilfontein and trying to avoid being arrested for illegal mining activity.
The minister of police has said the intention is to resolve the standoff without loss of life. Police had previously cut off water and food supplies to the miners to force them to resurface.
Meanwhile, the Bela Act, which continues to be a source of political dispute, has caused divisions within the ANC’s national working committee. Deputy president Paul Mashatile has been forced to face down senior members who opposed the referral of the act to the GNU “clearing house” for further talks and instead demanded that it be implemented without delay.
Elsewhere, we preview the arguments to be made in the Constitutional Court this week in the latest round of the 16-year battle for compensation between Vodacom and its former employee Nkosana Makate, who invented the “Please Call Me” product.
The big question is whether, this time around, the long-running dispute will finally conclude.
Have a wonderful Sunday.
Read the Sunday Times e-edition
There is so much more in the Sunday Times — have your pick, there is something for everyone.
Click on the image to access the e-edition.
Image: Sunday Times
