Rotten! Millions blown on containers costing R1.75m
Taxpayer millions blown on a failed farm-stall project, with containers costing R1.75m each and 16 ‘thermo storage’ bicycles at 16K each
17 November 2024 - 00:05
Gauteng provincial government forked out R28m on 16 converted shipping containers to be used as fruit and vegetable stalls — at R1.75m each as part of an empowerment project that is now being scrapped...
