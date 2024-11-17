News

Rotten! Millions blown on containers costing R1.75m

Taxpayer millions blown on a failed farm-stall project, with containers costing R1.75m each and 16 ‘thermo storage’ bicycles at 16K each

17 November 2024 - 00:05
Sabelo Skiti Investigative journalist

Gauteng provincial government forked out R28m on 16 converted shipping containers to be used as fruit and vegetable stalls — at R1.75m each as part of an empowerment project that is now being scrapped...

