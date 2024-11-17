Water throttling a bid to prevent further burst pipes and cut down on usage
‘Throttling’ supply will be used in conjunction with other methods aimed at improving system
17 November 2024 - 00:00
Johannesburg Water's plan to “throttle” supply to areas across the city is primarily aimed at relieving pressure in the city's ageing pipes, to prevent them from bursting...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.