News

Food, fame and fortune: meet SA's new MasterChef

24 November 2024 - 00:00
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

She’s a young, talented and beautiful content creator; she's mastered the piano, plays golf and rides quad bikes — and now Bridget Mangwandi, 20, is a millionaire and South Africa’s new MasterChef. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Master the poke bowl with Carnival City’s Chef Mahle Lifestyle
  2. Make it a bougie braai day Food
  3. Four fine-dining chefs share their passion for all things culinary Lifestyle
  4. SA’s top taste master gives us a brioche cake to die for Lifestyle
  5. Kings Kraal puts SA food on a pedestal Insight

Most read

  1. Money raised for Liebenberg bail ‘stolen’ News
  2. ‘I am a monster’ News
  3. Hawks are circling former SAA board member Kwinana Politics
  4. PODCAST | 'I will take back ANC to honour my ancestors': Zuma Politics
  5. Too much padel 'can do harm' to Muslims News

Latest Videos

Queer | Official Trailer HD | A24
Bread & Roses — Official Trailer | Apple TV+