Here’s to the youth of South Africa and the brands that inspire them
Sunday Times Generation Next Awards recognise and celebrate the commitment of firms to staying connected to the pulse of young South Africans
24 November 2024 - 00:00
In a world that is constantly evolving, where trends shift as rapidly as the digital landscape, one constant remains — the power of youth. The youth of South Africa are not only tomorrow’s innovators and leaders, but also today’s trendsetters, influencers and brand champions. They have an unparalleled ability to identify and loudly proclaim what resonates with them — defining what it means to be relevant, authentic and impactful. ..
