More than 20 apartheid-era cases could be prosecuted
Foundation for Human Rights is working on 22 matters, with three already before court and others at different stages.
24 November 2024 - 00:00
Apartheid-era criminal cases referred for criminal prosecution by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) are slowly edging towards court as an NGO, the Foundation for Human Rights, keeps up the fight for justice...
