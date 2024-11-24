News

R3m and 10 years in court fighting neighbour’s alterations

Partying, ‘inappropriate’ tanning, laughing children and a thrown cake feature in appeal court case

24 November 2024 - 00:00
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

A nine-year feud between two warring neighbours at an exclusive housing estate in Gauteng has gone all the way to the Supreme Court of Appeal and cost a retired businessman R3m in legal fees — with no resolution in sight...

