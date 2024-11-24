News

South African homes are star attractions

Local diversity and beauty a winning formula for the movie industry

24 November 2024 - 00:00
Bobby Jordan Senior reporter

Peter Church arguably owns South Africa’s most sought-after lawn. It has been getting professional cuts and trims for a decade by one of the world’s top lawnmower companies to advertise its latest machines. The lawn is famous in Europe where it appears in glossy lawnmower adverts...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Staff flee 'toxic' Robben Island News
  2. Vaal Dam boats stuck in mud as water level drops to a fraction over 30% full News
  3. Navy dockyard workers raise alarm about skills crisis in Simon's Town News
  4. Hermanus in a twist over public cliff path that now strays on to private land News
  5. Businessman in ocean 'fender bender' row with fuming German sailor News

Most read

  1. Money raised for Liebenberg bail ‘stolen’ News
  2. ‘I am a monster’ News
  3. Hawks are circling former SAA board member Kwinana Politics
  4. PODCAST | 'I will take back ANC to honour my ancestors': Zuma Politics
  5. Too much padel 'can do harm' to Muslims News

Latest Videos

Queer | Official Trailer HD | A24
Bread & Roses — Official Trailer | Apple TV+