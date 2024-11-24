Too much padel 'can do harm' to Muslims
Overindulgence ‘conflicts with Islamic principles’, warns council
24 November 2024 - 00:00
Free mixing of genders, time mismanagement, neglect of family obligations, and the environment of padel venues, which often includes music, are not in adherence with Islam, the Jamiatul Ulama KZN — Council of Muslim Theologians said in its November 12 newsletter to the Muslim community...
