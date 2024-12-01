Read the Sunday Times e-edition

News

01 December 2024 - 00:00
Makhudu Sefara Editor: TimesLIVE
The latest copy of the Sunday Times.
Image: Sunday Times

Dear readers,

We hope you like the changes we introduced last week in your Sunday Times, which are meant to give your favourite Sunday read a more modern, fresher look in line with international trends. We are especially proud of the changes. However, we would still like to hear from you as we embark on this journey together.

We look forward to receiving your feedback at sefaram@sundaytimes.co.za.

Top of our stories this week, we have an interview with ex-ANC presidential hopeful and senior party leader Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. In a sit-down with political editor Sibongakonke Shoba, Dlamini-Zuma shares her views on the government of national unity, the female glass ceiling and how her ex-husband’s new party, MKP, tried unsuccessfully to recruit her from the ANC.

Also this week, we report on a senior education department official who is being investigated by the Hawks over a R500m tender awarded to her now-husband. The tender was to provide thousands of tablets to schools in the Eastern Cape.

On a subject that affects every South African household and business, deputy editor Mike Siluma reports on how Eskom stopped load-shedding and tries to answer the question: might the power cuts return? He spoke to a cross-section of role players to understand the behind-the-scenes work that went into stopping the power blackouts.

We also have a story on how the popularity of vaping continues to grow among young people, despite the health hazards.

Lastly, to warm your hearts, in a case of “marriage at first sight”, we bring you the story of how breakthrough eye surgery allowed a blind swimmer to marry her sweetheart shortly before seeing him for the first time.  

Have a wonderful Sunday.

Makhudu Sefara

There is no ‘agreement’ on Bela: Mashatile

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has rubbished the apparent signing of an agreement on the contested sections of the Bela Act, saying the ...
News
1 day ago

Lessons in life from minibus bust-ups

Minibus taxi travelling is an extremely viable option to traverse this land, you just have to be made of sterner stuff and not catch feelings when ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Mampara of the week: Julius Malema

Captain sinking his own ship, writes Hogarth.
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Effective offender rehabilitation is a priority

A ruthless mass killer might have been released had the Sunday Times not exposed him.
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Top education official tied the knot with IT boss soon after R330m payout to firm

A senior education department official and her husband, a former ANC chaplain-general, are being investigated by the Hawks for their involvement in a ...
News
1 day ago

LISTEN | Dlamini-Zuma shoots down GNU, turns on MK Party

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma pours cold water on GNU and says MK Party unsuccessfully tried to recruit her
News
1 day ago

Parliament’s R31m stately dome in a parking lot

After MPs’ complaints over the Southeaster, a structure used for Nelson Mandela’s funeral is being repurposed.
News
1 day ago

How Eskom stopped South Africa’s crippling load-shedding

While there's no definitive answer yet, Eskom seems to have found its way back to providing the country with reliable electricity
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Wrong foot in Caf Champions League can cost Mngqithi

The mood is not so mellow among the Yellow Nation of the Mamelodi Sundowns fan base and the clouds have been rumbling since the latest coaching ...
Sport
1 day ago

Built like Teflon, JPC CEO survives every storm

After 15 years at the helm, eight internal charges, four forensic investigations and being implicated by the Special Investigating Unit, Joburg ...
News
1 day ago

Q&A with Sindisiwe Chikunga on 16 Days of Activism campaign

Another “16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children ”, and the latest stats show it is more rampant than ever. Chris Barron asked ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Mr President, a ‘to do’ list would be nice

Cyril Ramaphosa has a lot of plans and speeches but it’s hard to measure any of their success, writes Peter Bruce.
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Illegal mining: take down the kingpins

The ongoing police operation at Stilfontein, North West, to bring illegal miners — also called zama zamas — to the surface has cast a spotlight on ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

What should we do with the ‘drunken sailors’ in Simon's Town?

Already under pressure for its poor record at sea due to budget constraints, the navy now stands accused by some residents of also failing to protect ...
News
1 day ago

SA needs to play a nimble US game with Trump in power

The US is going to soon find itself in the spot that most developing economies have found themselves in the past — with one major exception, of which ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

SAA rates foreign over domestic routes

SAA has no plans to invest more in or increase its domestic route footprint as it focuses on more profitable regional and intercontinental routes
Business Times
1 day ago

Board orders probe of Exxaro CEO

The board of coal resources firm Exxaro has appointed a top forensic firm to probe allegations of abuse of power levelled at CEO Nombasa Tsengwa by a ...
Business Times
1 day ago

Will the richest boykie in the world help his homeys?

Elon Musk, now one of the most powerful men in the US, would be happy to use his clout to benefit the country of his birth - if he ever had time to ...
News
1 day ago

‘Stand for president!’ Dlamini-Zuma tells SA women

But the woman who almost beat Ramaphosa to the job, won’t say whether or not she will do it again.
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago
