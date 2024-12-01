Dear readers,
We hope you like the changes we introduced last week in your Sunday Times, which are meant to give your favourite Sunday read a more modern, fresher look in line with international trends. We are especially proud of the changes. However, we would still like to hear from you as we embark on this journey together.
We look forward to receiving your feedback at sefaram@sundaytimes.co.za.
Top of our stories this week, we have an interview with ex-ANC presidential hopeful and senior party leader Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. In a sit-down with political editor Sibongakonke Shoba, Dlamini-Zuma shares her views on the government of national unity, the female glass ceiling and how her ex-husband’s new party, MKP, tried unsuccessfully to recruit her from the ANC.
Also this week, we report on a senior education department official who is being investigated by the Hawks over a R500m tender awarded to her now-husband. The tender was to provide thousands of tablets to schools in the Eastern Cape.
On a subject that affects every South African household and business, deputy editor Mike Siluma reports on how Eskom stopped load-shedding and tries to answer the question: might the power cuts return? He spoke to a cross-section of role players to understand the behind-the-scenes work that went into stopping the power blackouts.
We also have a story on how the popularity of vaping continues to grow among young people, despite the health hazards.
Lastly, to warm your hearts, in a case of “marriage at first sight”, we bring you the story of how breakthrough eye surgery allowed a blind swimmer to marry her sweetheart shortly before seeing him for the first time.
Have a wonderful Sunday.
Makhudu Sefara
Read the Sunday Times e-edition
There is so much more in the Sunday Times — have your pick, there is something for everyone.
Click on the image to access the e-edition.
Image: Sunday Times
Dear readers,
We hope you like the changes we introduced last week in your Sunday Times, which are meant to give your favourite Sunday read a more modern, fresher look in line with international trends. We are especially proud of the changes. However, we would still like to hear from you as we embark on this journey together.
We look forward to receiving your feedback at sefaram@sundaytimes.co.za.
Top of our stories this week, we have an interview with ex-ANC presidential hopeful and senior party leader Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. In a sit-down with political editor Sibongakonke Shoba, Dlamini-Zuma shares her views on the government of national unity, the female glass ceiling and how her ex-husband’s new party, MKP, tried unsuccessfully to recruit her from the ANC.
Also this week, we report on a senior education department official who is being investigated by the Hawks over a R500m tender awarded to her now-husband. The tender was to provide thousands of tablets to schools in the Eastern Cape.
On a subject that affects every South African household and business, deputy editor Mike Siluma reports on how Eskom stopped load-shedding and tries to answer the question: might the power cuts return? He spoke to a cross-section of role players to understand the behind-the-scenes work that went into stopping the power blackouts.
We also have a story on how the popularity of vaping continues to grow among young people, despite the health hazards.
Lastly, to warm your hearts, in a case of “marriage at first sight”, we bring you the story of how breakthrough eye surgery allowed a blind swimmer to marry her sweetheart shortly before seeing him for the first time.
Have a wonderful Sunday.
Makhudu Sefara
There is no ‘agreement’ on Bela: Mashatile
Lessons in life from minibus bust-ups
Mampara of the week: Julius Malema
Effective offender rehabilitation is a priority
Top education official tied the knot with IT boss soon after R330m payout to firm
LISTEN | Dlamini-Zuma shoots down GNU, turns on MK Party
Parliament’s R31m stately dome in a parking lot
How Eskom stopped South Africa’s crippling load-shedding
Wrong foot in Caf Champions League can cost Mngqithi
Built like Teflon, JPC CEO survives every storm
Q&A with Sindisiwe Chikunga on 16 Days of Activism campaign
Mr President, a ‘to do’ list would be nice
Illegal mining: take down the kingpins
What should we do with the ‘drunken sailors’ in Simon's Town?
SA needs to play a nimble US game with Trump in power
SAA rates foreign over domestic routes
Board orders probe of Exxaro CEO
Will the richest boykie in the world help his homeys?
‘Stand for president!’ Dlamini-Zuma tells SA women
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos