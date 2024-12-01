Top education official tied the knot with IT boss soon after R330m payout to firm
Deputy DG married IT company chair soon after R330m paid to his firm
01 December 2024 - 00:05
A senior education department official and her husband, a former ANC chaplain-general, are being investigated by the Hawks for their involvement in a disastrous R500m school tablets contract...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.