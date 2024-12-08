Read the Sunday Times e-edition

Dear readers,
In this edition, our politics team looks into how the poor management of differences over the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act is threatening the position of basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube in the cabinet. The hawks in the ANC believe she is out to embarrass President Cyril Ramaphosa, has no regard for his authority and therefore should be shown the door. Will DA leader John Steenhuisen allow it? To what end?
We also bring you images of Janusz Waluś, Chris Hani's killer not seen in over 30 years of his incarceration, as he is transported to the airport in a correctional services van and as he lands in his native home of Poland.
At a Stilfontein mine, an expert tells us we must expect to pull out body bags as authorities quibble over who must pay for rescue operations.
Hundreds of blind and deaf pupils in Limpopo are living in squalor in a derelict temporary school with almost no water, collapsing mobile classrooms, exposed electrical wires, broken toilets and missing taps. It’s a harrowing tale of the forgotten, the unseen poor seeking education despite efforts that could break anyone’s spirit.
In the hallowed halls of parliament, meanwhile, Deputy President Paul Mashatile has clipped the wings of GNU ministers, telling parliament they are no longer allowed to withdraw bills without approval from him and the president. Mashatile sent a letter to this effect to National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza on Monday in his capacity as leader of government business in the legislature.
In the Ideas section, Bongani Madondo waxes lyrical about his decades-long fascination with the legend that is Brenda Fassie, while Tebogo Khaas explains why the national director of public prosecutions, Shamila Batohi, is justifiably the subject of scrutiny over her failure in leadership.
In the Business Times, we report how it will not be a merry Christmas for employees at Anglo-American subsidiaries Amplats and De Beers facing job cuts.
“It is sad that the Christmas present the employees received from the company is a section 189 letter and the uncertainty that goes with it,” said Solidarity's secretary-general Gideon du Plessis.
