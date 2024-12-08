Stilfontein: Zama zama mine ‘becoming mass grave’
Mining expert says whoever is still underground at Stilfontein will be in bad shape, with little hope of getting out alive
08 December 2024 - 00:03
This week will mark a month since police minister Senzo Mchunu announced the formation of a task team to extract the remaining zama zamas at Stilfontein. Yet the operation is nowhere near starting, and may never...
