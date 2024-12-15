ConCourt to enter 2025 with more women than men on its bench
Two acting appointments at the apex court will mean six of its justices will be women for two court terms in 2025
15 December 2024 - 00:03
Two women judges, Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) justice Nambitha Dambuza and Gauteng high court judge Ingrid Opperman, have been appointed to act at thenib Constitutional Court, meaning it will begin 2025 with a majority of women on its bench — a first in the history of the apex court. ..
