Gauteng Health forfeits R250m for cancer treatment

Health department forfeits funds after a year of failing to use any of them for desperate sufferers

15 December 2024 - 00:05
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

The Gauteng health department has had to pay back R250m provided by the provincial treasury for potentially life saving treatment for cancer patients — because it did not spend a cent of it...

