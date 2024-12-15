Gauteng Health forfeits R250m for cancer treatment
Health department forfeits funds after a year of failing to use any of them for desperate sufferers
15 December 2024 - 00:05
The Gauteng health department has had to pay back R250m provided by the provincial treasury for potentially life saving treatment for cancer patients — because it did not spend a cent of it...
