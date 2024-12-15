Lawyer paid R18m has not fully accounted for the money — Samwu
Union lodges billing complaint against Johannesburg law firm — but firm says the union is broke and in debt
15 December 2024 - 00:00
The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) has lodged a billing complaint against a Johannesburg law firm that represented it for five years — but the firm says the main problem is that the union is virtually bankrupt. ..
