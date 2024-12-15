Dear readers,
In this edition, the Gauteng health department has had to pay back R250m given to it by the provincial treasury for potentially life-saving treatment for cancer patients, because it did not spend a cent of it. This startling admission is contained in the department's latest court documents filed in the Johannesburg High Court.
It is mind-boggling how those facing life-threatening diseases must be subjected to this.
Despite an investigation that found no arms were shipped to Russia by the South African government, outgoing US ambassador Reuben Brigety says he stands by his statement. In an interview with the Sunday Times this week, Brigety, who shocked South Africans with his claim that shook the South African economy and damaged the country's reputation globally, said he had had the full backing of Washington when he made the allegation.
But he does believe South Africa will be able to navigate its relationship with president-elect Donald Trump's administration.
At the SA Communist Party’s special conference this week, ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile sang “asiyifuni iGNU”, which means “we don’t want the GNU” (government of national unity) and this left many, including those at Luthuli House and the Union Buildings, gnashing their teeth. The singing was predictable grist to the political mill, with many condemning Mashatile — and DA federal chair Helen Zille noting “This says it all”. We explain what this all means.
Elsewhere, EFF leader Julius Malema got himself reelected for a third term at the National People’s Assembly. Happy reading.
Regards,Makhudu Sefara,
editor-in-chief
Read the Sunday Times e-edition
There is so much more in the Sunday Times — have your pick, there is something for everyone.
Click on the image to access the e-edition.
Image: Sunday Times
Dear readers,
In this edition, the Gauteng health department has had to pay back R250m given to it by the provincial treasury for potentially life-saving treatment for cancer patients, because it did not spend a cent of it. This startling admission is contained in the department's latest court documents filed in the Johannesburg High Court.
It is mind-boggling how those facing life-threatening diseases must be subjected to this.
Despite an investigation that found no arms were shipped to Russia by the South African government, outgoing US ambassador Reuben Brigety says he stands by his statement. In an interview with the Sunday Times this week, Brigety, who shocked South Africans with his claim that shook the South African economy and damaged the country's reputation globally, said he had had the full backing of Washington when he made the allegation.
But he does believe South Africa will be able to navigate its relationship with president-elect Donald Trump's administration.
At the SA Communist Party’s special conference this week, ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile sang “asiyifuni iGNU”, which means “we don’t want the GNU” (government of national unity) and this left many, including those at Luthuli House and the Union Buildings, gnashing their teeth. The singing was predictable grist to the political mill, with many condemning Mashatile — and DA federal chair Helen Zille noting “This says it all”. We explain what this all means.
Elsewhere, EFF leader Julius Malema got himself reelected for a third term at the National People’s Assembly. Happy reading.
Regards,Makhudu Sefara,
editor-in-chief
Gauteng Health forfeits R250m for cancer treatment
You don't have to love the GNU — just make it work
Malema rages against Ndlozi ‘nonsense’
Choose your Mampara of the Year
ANC, SACP set for showdown over independently contesting elections
Brigety stands by his claim that SA sold arms to Russia
Work starts on derelict special needs school
ConCourt to enter 2025 with more women than men on its bench
Hiding behind anonymity, ANC politicians are flying a dangerous kite in effort to sack Gwarube
Bunny chow tastes better at 30,000ft
Beach water readings should be taken with a pinch of salt, say experts
Giving the gift of local is lekker this Christmas
Chaplain in tender probe puts mansion on the market — for R23m
R22bn upgrade for airports set for take-off
History will judge me, says Dali Mpofu
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos