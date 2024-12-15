Read the Sunday Times e-edition

News

15 December 2024 - 00:00
Makhudu Sefara Editor: Sunday Times and TimesLIVE
Dear readers,

In this edition, the Gauteng health department has had to pay back R250m given to it by the provincial treasury for potentially life-saving treatment for cancer patients, because it did not spend a cent of it. This startling admission is contained in the department's latest court documents filed in the Johannesburg High Court.

It is mind-boggling how those facing life-threatening diseases must be subjected to this. 

Despite an investigation that found no arms were shipped to Russia by the South African government, outgoing US ambassador Reuben Brigety says he stands by his statement. In an interview with the Sunday Times this week, Brigety, who shocked South Africans with his claim that shook the South African economy and damaged the country's reputation globally, said he had had the full backing of Washington when he made the allegation.

But he does believe South Africa will be able to navigate its relationship with president-elect Donald Trump's administration.

At the SA Communist Party’s special conference this week, ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile sang “asiyifuni iGNU”, which means “we don’t want the GNU” (government of national unity) and this left many, including those at Luthuli House and the Union Buildings, gnashing their teeth. The singing was predictable grist to the political mill, with many condemning Mashatile — and DA federal chair Helen Zille noting “This says it all”. We explain what this all means.

Elsewhere, EFF leader Julius Malema got himself reelected for a third term at the National People’s Assembly. Happy reading.

Regards,Makhudu Sefara,

editor-in-chief

Gauteng Health forfeits R250m for cancer treatment

Health department forfeits funds after a year of failing to use any of them for desperate sufferers.
News
1 day ago

You don't have to love the GNU — just make it work

A video depicting Deputy President Paul Mashatile singing “asiyifuni iGNU”, which means “we don’t want the GNU”, at the SACP conference has led to ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Malema rages against Ndlozi ‘nonsense’

The ghost of EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi haunted party leader Julius Malema during the party’s third elective conference at the Nasrec expo centre as his ...
News
1 day ago

Choose your Mampara of the Year

Dear reader, here's another opportunity to choose that one person who's behaviour amounted to outstanding buffoonery, Old Hog has made things easy ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

ANC, SACP set for showdown over independently contesting elections

Decision could have serious consequences for SACP leaders who hold positions in the ANC and government
News
1 day ago

Brigety stands by his claim that SA sold arms to Russia

Ambassador says US has no view on makeup of the GNU and will work with any government of the day
News
1 day ago

Work starts on derelict special needs school

The Limpopo education department has finally moved to improve conditions at a Polokwane school for the blind and deaf, where pupils have for years ...
News
1 day ago

ConCourt to enter 2025 with more women than men on its bench

Two acting appointments at the apex court will mean six of its justices will be women for two court terms in 2025
News
1 day ago

Hiding behind anonymity, ANC politicians are flying a dangerous kite in effort to sack Gwarube

The Bela Act along with the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act are two of the most contentious pieces of legislation that have sown discord in the ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Bunny chow tastes better at 30,000ft

Jollof rice, cassava, bunny chow, braised lamb potjie or bobotie? These are some of the dishes that Qatar Airways is offering on flights between its ...
Business Times
1 day ago

Beach water readings should be taken with a pinch of salt, say experts

As holidaymakers flock to the coast, it’s by no means certain that it’s safe to go in the water
News
1 day ago

Giving the gift of local is lekker this Christmas

One Durban north woman is paying a local handyman to paint her parents home and put up shelves at her sister's place as their Christmas gifts this ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Chaplain in tender probe puts mansion on the market — for R23m

Hawks are investigating an Eastern Cape tender that benefited Sizwe Africa, where the Rev Vukile Mehana was board chair.
News
1 day ago

R22bn upgrade for airports set for take-off

The public should start seeing improvements in airports around the country from 2025, as Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) rolls out a R22bn ...
Business Times
1 day ago

History will judge me, says Dali Mpofu

Mpofu says he ‘absolutely, without question’ acted honourably in every case he took on
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago
