Work starts on derelict special needs school

Department to spend R450,000 on the school for blind and deaf pupils

15 December 2024 - 00:00 By Ntokozo Abraham and Vicky Abraham

The Limpopo education department has finally moved to improve conditions at a Polokwane school for the blind and deaf, where pupils have for years been living in squalor...

