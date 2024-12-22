Mardi Gras, Mama Mia and Starry Nights-themed festive feasts
Positive economic sentiment sees tables full booked at up to R5,000 per person
22 December 2024 - 00:00
South Africa's wealthy will be indulging in swanky culinary fare this festive season — from a Mardi Gras masquerade-inspired menu, complete with a street food station, to lavish festive buffets inspired by Vincent van Gogh, a sophisticated Greek-style feast and high-end festive dishes concocted by private chefs...
