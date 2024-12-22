Mehanas open police case against Sunday Times journalist
'This is a despicable attempt to muzzle our freedom to report news without intimidation', says Sunday Times editor Makhudu Sefara
22 December 2024 - 00:00
A former ANC chaplain and his wife, who are persons of interest in a Hawks investigation, have open a police case of intimidation and harassment against a Sunday Times journalist — for asking them for comment for a story he was working on...
