Read the Sunday Times e-edition

22 December 2024 - 06:49
Makhudu Sefara Editor: Sunday Times and TimesLIVE
Dear readers,

It’s been a year of highs and lows, a rollercoaster that saw us edge closer to the precipice, and, just as we gawped and cursed, we experienced awe-inspiring moments that truly brought us together.

There is much that is not going right in our country. This explains why we are such a noisy country. Noisy, sometimes, is good. The hubris we are subjected to throughout the year justifies our decibel levels. But not now. This is the time to remember the many things that are going right in our country. The people who give us hope and inspire us to throw a scythe through our temporal challenges. The merchants of hope.

And I am not talking about the obvious ones like the Springboks, who shot to the top of world rugby, breaking records and reminding us of the importance of consistency. Yes, I am also not talking about the comeback kids that are Bafana Bafana, who have reclaimed their place as the nation’s hope merchants.

What a year it has been for Bayanda Walaza, the matriculant who won silver at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the 4x100m relay duel before winning gold in both the 100m and 200m at the 2024 World Athletics U20 Championships in Lima, Peru, in August. It is the reception he received at his school, in uniform, after his triumph in Paris that remains deeply etched in my heart. Watching him exploit his God-given talents, you wouldn’t guess he lost his father to our country’s violent crime — he was shot dead. But let’s not go down that abyss.

While Walaza was great to watch, his travel mate Akani Simbine was an apt reminder that sometimes it takes a while to cross the Rubicon. For years, he came close to getting an Olympics medal. Unbeknown to many, this, the very last attempt to be on the podium at the Olympics, was to be his year. He inspired many, including outside sport, to never give up on their dreams.

Who would forget cancer survivor and talented amputee dancer Musa Motha and his sensational performance on Britain’s Got Talent? With an amputated leg, he obviously danced way better than many with two legs, but reduced many in the crowd and across the globe to tears. Importantly, he inspired a whole generation to not feel sorry for themselves. This young man from Sebokeng also performed during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games at the Place de la Concorde, where about 65,000 spectators watched him perform spectacular moves that left many awestruck. He wowed the world, looking past perceived limitations.

Politically, this was to be the year the ANC, the dominant party since the dawn of democracy, was to lose its majority. Many wondered whether the transfer of power would be smooth — even though we had already seen this in the Western Cape and all three Gauteng metros. The birth of the government of national unity (GNU) was President Cyril Ramaphosa’s masterstroke, keeping the ANC in power and yet avoiding going into narrow coalitions with either those on the Left or Right of the political spectrum.

But SA is much more than its politics. We brought you the harrowing tales of Lusikisiki’s monster, who orchestrated the brutal killing of 18 people from behind the jail walls, just as we brought you stories about artists, including Tyla, who achieved beyond our expectations.

As the home of scoops and investigative journalism, our coverage of the criminal justice cluster speaks for itself. It is no wonder that when our senior investigative reporter Thanduxolo Jika focused his probing lens on the shameless, tender-entangled former ANC chaplain Rev Vukile Mehana, his response was to open a case against Jika for affording him a right of reply. Mehana wants us to be afraid. To stop looking into his probe. He ought to know better. We are undeterred.

It’s been a long year of GNU showmanship, gory murders, water reductions, persistent poverty and much that takes away people’s dignity. But amid all this, there’s much to be grateful for, like the end of load-shedding, SA’s G20 presidency and South Africans doing great things. There’s much that gave us goosebumps, raised eyebrows and a sense that time is slowing down just so the sun shines upon us.

The Joburg kids who make up Biko’s Manna earned a standing ovation when they performed Bobby McFerrin’s classic a cappella song Don’t Worry, Be Happy at America’s Got Talent. That, too, is a must-watch for all South Africans who need inspiration. As the kids sang, even if you “ain’t got no cash, ain’t got no style, don’t worry. Be happy” this festive season.

Our next edition will be on January 5.

Season’s greetings

