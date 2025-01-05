Read the Sunday Times e-edition

News

05 January 2025 - 00:01
Makhudu Sefara Editor: Sunday Times and TimesLIVE
Dear readers,

As a new year dawns it is time for a fresh start, a determination to help realise the dreams of all South Africans. A time for new resolutions and a reimagined resolve, with 2025 offering a clean slate upon which to write another chapter in the story of South Africa. Hope and optimism must guide and inspire us so that the setbacks of the year past do not linger as an unwelcome hangover hobbling our efforts. 

Politically, the government of national unity embodies our hopes as a nation, but 2025 must be the year in which it starts to make real inroads into the colossal challenges facing our people. So far, its interactions do not seem to have risen above politicking and sniping. Last year ended with tensions over the Basic Education Law Amendment (Bela) Act, which could revive historic antagonisms unless handled carefully. The Bela fallout illustrated that the GNU is a creature of compromise, and give-and-take will have to be the guiding principle in all future deliberations.

In spite of misgivings, notably within the ANC itself, there has been a surge in confidence for South Africa’s future, with the rand and markets performing in line with a buoyant mood. This must be the year in which all political formations that are part of the GNU put shoulder to the wheel in the interests of all South Africans. With load-shedding now a thing of the past — let’s hope it remains so in 2025 — and with the GNU tailwind behind it, the economy should fare better. An interest rate cut late last year will, according to the experts, be followed by more this year. This could ease the payment burden on middle-class South Africans, while the easier-money environment should lead to more jobs, cutting into our chronic unemployment problem. 

On the sports front, where success always revives a flagging national spirit, the Boks will hopefully carry on their winning ways. On the football pitch, Bafana Bafana go into this year’s Africa Cup of Nations after a good showing last year. For the women’s soccer team, the nation will be hoping they repeat their victorious feats of 2024. 

Looking beyond our borders, where the Ukraine war still rages, the onslaught on Gaza continues with no sign of a ceasefire and Donald Trump’s second presidency promises fresh uncertainty, it is clear that by comparison we have much to be thankful for on our tip of Africa. But we can do a lot more. 

Let’s ensure that 2025 is not remembered as another year of false starts and dashed promises for the people of South Africa.

 

