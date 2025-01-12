Government's R12m Stilfontein rescue kicks into gear
About 550 zama zamas thought to still be underground — along with more than 100 dead bodies
12 January 2025 - 00:00
The government has begun a long-awaited rescue operation at the Buffelsfontein Gold Mine in Stilfontein amid a flurry of urgent litigation. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.