Judicial conduct tribunal finds judge Nana Makhubele guilty of gross misconduct
Its finding must still be considered by the Judicial Service Commission
12 January 2025 - 00:00
A judicial conduct tribunal has found suspended Gauteng judge Nana Makhubele guilty of gross misconduct for accepting a job to chair the Prasa interim board after having been recommended to serve as a high court judge from January 2018. ..
