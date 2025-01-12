Lotto and beneficiaries' future uncertain as new operator yet to be revealed
United Civil Society in Action, a body that represents NGOs, warns that a delay could be devastating as it will disrupt money flow towards good causes
12 January 2025 - 00:00
South Africa looks set to go for weeks without the lotto, which could reduce much-needed funding for dozens of social welfare, education, sporting and cultural organisations...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.