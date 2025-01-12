News

Read the Sunday Times e-edition

There is so much more in the Sunday Times — have your pick, there is something for everyone.

12 January 2025 - 00:00
Makhudu Sefara Editor: Sunday Times and TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
he latest copy of the Sunday Times.
he latest copy of the Sunday Times.
Image: Sunday Times
The latest copy of the Sunday Times.
The latest copy of the Sunday Times.
Image: Sunday Times

Click on the image to access the e-edition.

Dear readers, 

The adage that people make their own history but not in circumstances of their own choosing proved apt as the ANC marked its 113th anniversary this week, with a much scaled-down event for the release of its traditional January 8 statement.

For the past 30 years the ANC has enjoyed the luxury of being able to present its plans as the undisputed majority party. Not this year though. Stung, but hardly humbled, by its poor showing in the May 29 elections, the party emerged with its support cut down to 40%, its wings clipped and its hubris diluted by a hefty dose of reality. 

So even as its top officials gorged themselves on the customarily garish birthday cake, few would not have been worried about what lies ahead this year. This is especially true given that the ghost of former president Jacob Zuma’s MK Party hovers uncomfortably, holding out the prospect of a new “revolutionary” chapter, unencumbered by the constraints of a constitutional democracy. 

The ANC’s government of national unity (GNU) with 10 opposition parties has shown some signs of pulling South Africa back from the brink of a failing state, but the party finds itself in a dilemma that will require diplomacy and restraint. Meanwhile, politicking carries on as usual. Deputy President Paul Mashatile pulled no punches in his claim that the DA, the ANC’s main governing partner, overlooks poor black communities in its Western Cape stronghold. President Cyril Ramaphosa apparently agrees.

DA federal chair Helen Zille doesn't, and said so in a series of pointed tweets.  While the ANC is in the GNU, it is aware that a significant number of its constituency don't approve, and such attacks on the DA are presumably meant to appease them.

The question of whether to remain in the GNU or not is likely to be the most divisive issue for the party and its leaders. While some may take comfort in the observation that “normal politics” remains even during a time of coalition, it seems unlikely the GNU’s achievements will reach any great heights while the main parties are preoccupied by the destructive blame game that has become a staple of our politics. 

The ANC will have to walk two tightropes. The one is in the GNU, with sniping from its own alliance partners, and within the party itself, attempting to erode its claims to still be fighting for a better life for all. This has seen secretary-general Fikile Mbalula reprimanding those criticising its co-operation with its traditional enemy. 

The second relates to South Africa's hoped-for economic rejuvenation, with the GNU having injected optimism and raised hopes for greater investment, domestic and international. Without a significant growth spurt (or any substantial achievement), the GNU could falter, and the calls on the ANC to pull out and make common cause with more ideologically-aligned elements will become more insistent. 

The party will hope that its January 8 statement will give it a bounce in popularity, and a revitalised sense of direction. It cannot be in South Africa’s best interests to have a majority party and its erstwhile main opposition so distracted from the needs of the people by politicking as usual that they fail to give the GNU a fighting chance to revive our flagging fortunes.

 As it celebrates its 113th year of existence, and despite its enfeebled state, the ANC will continue to be a critical factor in the fate of the GNU, and that of the country, for a while still — which behoves its leaders to make choices in the interests not only of members, but the country as a whole. 

Happy reading.

READ MORE FROM THE LATEST EDITION OF THE SUNDAY TIMES:

Will Ramaphosa's talk of renewal stop the ANC's steady decline?

As the ANC marks it's 113th anniversary in Cape Town this week, party president Cyril Ramaphosa put renewal at the top of the agenda.
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Pace and power prevail as Toulouse outplay Sharks

It was Stade Toulouse's ferocity, slightly more than their finesse, that found the Sharks wanting in a Champions Cup match of thudding collisions ...
Sport
3 days ago

Government's R12m Stilfontein rescue kicks into gear

About 550 zama zamas thought to still be underground — along with more than 100 dead bodies
News
3 days ago

Judicial conduct tribunal finds judge Nana Makhubele guilty of gross misconduct

Its finding must still be considered by the Judicial Service Commission.
News
3 days ago

Too big to fail? Not the ANC, no

"I just could not help." This is what Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said about the ANC's failed 11th hour attempt to secure the Cape Town ...
News
3 days ago

Stilfontein rescue could take 16 days — if weather plays its part

Specially designed cage can be lowered up to 3km into Buffelsfontein mine
News
3 days ago

Ramaphosa vows to tackle water-shedding

Lessons learnt from the success with fixing electricity provision to be applied for water services
News
3 days ago

Mampara of the week: Shauwn Mkhize

Take a socialite tenderpreneur with a penchant to flaunt her wealth, mix in a wannabe footballer son and add a soccer club — the result is an ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

South African expats tell of LA wildfires' devastation

City residents forced to watch in horror as their homes were threatened by an inferno fuelled by powerful winds
News
3 days ago

Peter Shalulile keeps Sundowns hopes alive in Caf Champions League

Shalulile came off the bench to rescue Mamelodi Sundowns from the jaws of defeat in their penultimate Caf Champions League group match against DR ...
Sport
3 days ago

Mbalula sails into hot water — again

Secretary-general shocks ANC top brass by snubbing ferry and taking a luxury yacht instead to event marking party's 113th anniversary
News
3 days ago

Cape of own goals for the ANC

It’s been 113 years since the ANC was formed — so Oliver Tambo’s children dutifully flocked to the Mother City for the jamboree. Only this time it ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Chiefs must give Nabi quality or else ...

“As Kaizer Chiefs marks 55 years of glory, we’re charting our path to our centenary. Our legacy is woven into South Africa’s story, and we remain ...
Sport
3 days ago

Ramaphosa slams SACP over GNU dissent

Communist ally is misguided in opposing ‘tactical’ move to co-operate with DA, ANC president says in January 8 message
News
3 days ago

Active policing needed to cut carnage on roads

Authorities make a big noise about clamping down on drivers who break the law over Easter and Christmas, but what about the other 10 months of the ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

ANC must now serve the nation, not just its members

The party finds itself in a dilemma that will require diplomacy and restraint.
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

No easy victories for newcomers

There must be context to South Africa’s participation in the Investec Champions Cup and there must be realism, writes Mark Keohane
Sport
3 days ago

Rising swim star Chris Smith faces crossroads over his future

South Africa’s newest rising star, Chris Smith, flies to the US on Wednesday to scout out a few universities, although the coach who guided him to a ...
Sport
3 days ago

Rugby franchises flex equity muscle

A clearer picture has emerged of how franchise owners — including Bulls and Sharks — will present themselves as potential suitors.
Sport
3 days ago

New mindset needed to end scourge of gender-based violence in SA

The failures of the police must be addressed to make the service more professional and responsive to the social environment officers work in, writes ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Fast-bowling fitness in the spotlight as SA20 tests Champions Trophy readiness

Having driven the hype for the sport in its first two seasons, the script has been flipped for the SA20 in its third season, as it is now riding on ...
Sport
3 days ago

ANC raises millions from events around birthday celebrations

Insiders say it cost R5m to sit next to Ramaphosa at the party’s gala dinner.
News
3 days ago

IN PICS | Out with the old crowd — in with the new crew

For this year’s edition of my annual “A-listers You Need to Know” list, I decided to kick things up a gear.
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Sibusiso Bengu: a founding father of democratic South Africa's education system

The passing of Professor Sibusiso Mandlenkosi Emmanuel Bengu is a huge loss to our nation, writes Blade Nzimande
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

A dialogue of the tone-deaf

Ramaphosa seems determined to emasculate the national dialogue before it’s even born, writes Peter Bruce
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Q&A with Eastern Cape transport MEC Xolile Nqatha on road safety

Road fatalities in the Eastern Cape more than doubled this festive season, from 97 to 202. Chris Barron asked provincial transport MEC Xolile Nqatha ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

The exemplary leadership of Manmohan Singh

The stunning transformation of India over multiple fronts achieved by former prime minister Manmohan Singh shows that poverty-stricken developing ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

The tail that wagged the ANC dog, the SACP is now just a gnat on a GNU

The ANC is party in decline, and that’s a reality the communists find hard to grapple with — but then facts are stubborn things, writes Barney ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Online petition for Exxaro CEO Nombasa Tsengwa's return

More than 100 Exxaro Resources employees have signed an online petition calling for the board to reinstate suspended CEO Nombasa Tsengwa, who is ...
Business Times
3 days ago

Savour the GNU while it flies, a crash landing is highly likely

For marching orders to be effective, three things need to exist: strong leaders, great content and disciplined followers. All of these are in short ...
Business Times
3 days ago

Robben Island CEO redeployed after minister intervenes in management row

But RIM visitor numbers are looking good amid bumper tourism season
News
3 days ago

Climate whiplash hits home: from drought & floods in Africa to LA fires

From drought and floods in Africa to massively destructive fires in Los Angeles, the world is feeling the heat
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Former Cape Town waitress now rules the waves as acclaimed superyacht captain

From Camps Bay waitress to world-renowned superyacht captain
News
3 days ago

Royal Zulu love story

Today's succession clashes are nothing new as struggles over the authentic heir to the throne go back many years
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Big roar of sparkling young thespians

On a recent afternoon I plied the young cast of one of the productions of the National Children’s Theatre in Parktown with sugar straight to the ...
Lifestyle
3 days ago

The potjie full of food at the end of the rainbow

Nonprofit’s micro-farm campaign aims to provide 1,000 people with food-growing tunnels
News
3 days ago

Did we spend R7.7bn on booze over two days? Unlikely, say experts

With no clear source for the data, its legitimacy is in question
News
3 days ago

Still defying the odds

A year on, top matric achievers of 2023 are pursuing their dreams — and learning about life
News
3 days ago

House price boom predicted

Lower interest rates and improving economic sentiment seen as driving growth
Business Times
3 days ago

It’s back to school (if you’ve been placed)

Schools reopen on Wednesday amid a last-minute scramble to place pupils, along with hiccups in the delivery of textbooks and storm-damaged ...
News
3 days ago

Cannibalism horror in the bowels of the earth

Exhausted zama zamas now emerging from the Stilfontein mine describe nightmare ordeal of starvation among scores of decomposing corpses
News
3 days ago

Success with a soapy heart and soul

Lufuno Rasoesoe has detergent running in her veins
Business Times
3 days ago

Judiciary in the dock

Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge’s sexual harassment probe gets under way
News
3 days ago

A passion for sales — and change

Helen McDougall is CEO of Woodlands Dairy
Business Times
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Former Cape Town waitress now rules the waves as acclaimed superyacht captain News
  2. Mbalula sails into hot water — again Politics
  3. Read the Sunday Times e-edition News
  4. Robben Island CEO redeployed after minister intervenes in management row News
  5. Too big to fail? Not the ANC, no Politics

Latest Videos

'Abducted' Uganda opposition figure reappears in court | REUTERS
Powerful earthquake kills dozens in Tibet, rattles Nepal | REUTERS