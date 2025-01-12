South African expats tell of LA wildfires' devastation
City residents forced to watch in horror as their homes were threatened by an inferno fuelled by powerful winds
12 January 2025 - 00:00
Former South Africans now living in Los Angeles (LA) and caught up in the fire disaster this week described the horror of watching helplessly as the inferno approached their homes. To date, the fires have killed at least 11 people and destroyed more than 10,000 houses and other buildings in a tragedy reminiscent of the 2017 Knysna fires — except on a much bigger scale...
