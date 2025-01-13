Woolworths makes great strides towards a sustainable future
Innovations in renewable energy, waste reduction and regenerative agriculture: how the retailer amplified its efforts to help combat climate change and further reduce its environmental footprint in 2024
2024 served as a reminder of the pressing need for sustainability, as the world grappled with escalating environmental challenges. While the global response to these issues remained mixed, the year showcased noteworthy efforts and innovations aimed at combatting climate change and promoting ecological health.
As we embark on a new year, the lessons learnt and strides made in 2024 provide an opportunity to amplify efforts and tackle the sustainability challenges that lie ahead.
Last year underscored the urgency of addressing climate change, biodiversity loss and resource depletion. Rising global temperatures continued to stress ecosystems, with record-breaking heatwaves and floods in parts of the world serving as a stark reminder of what is at stake if we do not take collective action.
Despite ongoing efforts to reduce single-use plastics, microplastics continued to infiltrate ecosystems, from the deepest oceans to the highest mountains.
Woolworths has a vision of zero packaging waste to landfill and has publicly committed to the removal of unnecessary and problematic plastics from its value chain. To deliver on this commitment, it has successfully removed plastic straws, plastic cutlery, plastic cotton bud sticks, plastic lollipop sticks, microbeads and single-use shopping bags from all its stores.
In 2024, Woolies trialled the removal of thin transparent plastic barrier bags [typically used for loose fruits and vegetables] from 12 stores. Working closely with its store employees and customers during this trial, the retailer learnt some valuable lessons and looks forward to removing barrier bags from more stores in 2025.
Amid environmental challenges, the globe also saw advancements in renewable energy, with solar and wind power reaching new levels of efficiency and affordability. Breakthroughs in battery technology allowed for better energy storage, addressing one of the most significant hurdles in transitioning to a low-carbon energy system.
Over the past year, Woolworths invested over R17.5m in renewable energy projects, including solar installations and supply of renewable energy to its distribution centres. These initiatives covered key locations such as its head office and distribution centres in Cape Town, as well as stores in Limpopo and the Eastern Cape. Such investments stress the importance of transitioning to cleaner energy sources.
Another exciting achievement was Woolies’ partnership with DP World to introduce Africa’s first refrigeration trailer with AxlePower technology. Through a specially adapted axle, kinetic energy is converted into electricity, powering the refrigeration unit. Operating on the retailer’s long-haul N1 route between Johannesburg and Cape Town, this trailer reduces carbon emissions by 27t annually. Woolworths has plans to deploy more AxlePower refrigeration trailers in 2025 to further advance sustainable transportation.
In agriculture, regenerative practices gained traction, emphasising soil health and biodiversity. Vertical and precision farming technologies expanded, offering urban solutions for local food production while minimising land use and water consumption.
With over 15 years of dedication to sustainable farming practices, Woolworths’ regenerative farming initiative, Farming for the Future, is thriving. In 2024, a 99.2% pass rate was achieved across 154 data points by the retailer’s 328 primary and secondary suppliers who were assessed against annual continuous improvement targets. By promoting practices that enhance soil health and biodiversity, this initiative is a significant step towards reducing the environmental footprint of food production.
The circular economy gained significant momentum in 2024. Companies across industries embraced recycling and upcycling initiatives, with many leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to optimise waste management processes. The fashion industry, for instance, showcased bold initiatives in textile recycling, turning old garments into new products and reducing the reliance on virgin materials.
Last year, Woolworths launched a denim “drop off” initiative in 21 stores across the country. This resulted in over a thousand denim items being donated by customers to the Taking Care of Business Remake Programme [to be upcycled into newly designed resalable products], advancing sustainable fashion practices and supporting budding seamstresses to grow their micro-manufacturing businesses.
The retailer was also honoured to partner with the prestigious global Earthshot Prize, hosted for the first time on African soil in Cape Town. The event celebrated two African winners, highlighting the continent’s innovative contributions to sustainability.
The world is in a critical period for global sustainability. While significant challenges remain, the innovations and collective efforts seen over the past year offer a promising trajectory. By building on these foundations and embracing a spirit of collaboration and innovation, all citizens can move closer to a world that observes the planetary ecological boundaries and prospers within it.
