Woolworths makes great strides towards a sustainable future

Last year underscored the urgency of addressing climate change, biodiversity loss and resource depletion. Rising global temperatures continued to stress ecosystems, with record-breaking heatwaves and floods in parts of the world serving as a stark reminder of what is at stake if we do not take collective action.

Despite ongoing efforts to reduce single-use plastics, microplastics continued to infiltrate ecosystems, from the deepest oceans to the highest mountains.

Woolworths has a vision of zero packaging waste to landfill and has publicly committed to the removal of unnecessary and problematic plastics from its value chain. To deliver on this commitment, it has successfully removed plastic straws, plastic cutlery, plastic cotton bud sticks, plastic lollipop sticks, microbeads and single-use shopping bags from all its stores.