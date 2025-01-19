How death stalked Stilfontein’s dark, stinking depths
Surviving zama zamas describe the full horror of the ever-present dangers — including falling into the cesspit at the bottom of the 2.8km shaft
19 January 2025 - 00:00
Lured by the promise of a salary almost three times what he earned as a cook, a 35-year-old North West man went underground last year to become a zama zama in Stilfontein — and almost died. ..
