Read the Sunday Times e-edition

19 January 2025 - 00:00
Makhudu Sefara Editor: Sunday Times and TimesLIVE
The deaths of at least 87 illegal miners at the abandoned Stilfontein mine in the North West is among the most avoidable tragedies to have struck democratic South Africa, matched perhaps by the Marikana massacre and the Life Esidimeni scandal. The bodies of the so-called zama zamas were retrieved this week after the government was forced by a court to help rescue the miners. The rescue operation followed a months-long standoff between the miners and the police, who descended on the mine in August last year.

Community leaders and NGOs have for months urged the government to rescue the miners and allow food and water into the mine shaft. The government’s attitude was to treat the area like a crime scene —  refusing to assist those it regarded as criminals. The backdrop of this was the intemperate statement by minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshaveni, after a cabinet meeting in November. She told the media: “We are not sending help to criminals. We are going to smoke them out.”

Granted, illegal mining is becoming a crisis in South Africa. The activity costs the state billions of rands in foregone taxes. The zama zamas themselves have often become a menace to communities near abandoned mines, who have complained about criminal activities linked to illegal miners — most of whom happen to be illegal foreigners. Heavily armed rival groups often clash over the “ownership” of the shafts. Affected areas include Riverlea in Johannesburg and Primrose in Germiston. 

In the face of the threat posed by the illegal miners’ activities, it was the duty of the police to intervene to restore order, as they are obligated by the law, and as expected by South African citizens. The irony is that the problem of illegal mining, which has taken root in many former mining areas, has grown precisely because of the government’s failure to enforce existing laws. These relate to the ease with which foreigners are able to enter the republic illegally, and stay unapprehended, as well as mining companies failing to meet their obligations when they cease operations, such as proper closure and rehabilitation. In many ways, the crisis is a question of chickens coming home to roost. 

In the broader context of dead mining towns, large-scale unemployment makes activities such as illegal mining an attractive alternative to eke out a living. As long as people lack jobs, illegal mining will continue. The government must move to legalise artisanal mining, a step which has been spoken about but which it seems to have no appetite to implement. While the government’s intervention in enforcing the law may be commendable, the problem will not go away unless the government attends to the underlying issues, including arresting the kingpins who benefit from illegal mining. The SAPS has lauded its operation as a success after arresting more than 1,500 illegal miners. But those who sent them down are still living large, and will likely find other people desperate enough to do their dirty work. 

In the wake of the intervention at Stilfontein, questions have arisen whether the operation could have been handled differently, with more humanity, given the large-scale loss of life. It is hoped this episode will push the government to attend to the causes of illegal mining and to review its handling of the crisis. 

How death stalked Stilfontein’s dark, stinking depths

Surviving zama zamas describe the full horror of the ever-present dangers — including falling into the cesspit at the bottom of the 2.8km shaft
News
7 hours ago

Ramaphosa snubs Ghana as Zuma cracks invitation to inauguration

President Cyril Ramaphosa is said to have cancelled plans to attend the inauguration of Ghanaian President John Mahama last week after discovering ...
News
7 hours ago

Where to from here for the matric class of 2024?

This year's bump in the matric pass rate has not dampened debate on whether South Africa's school system is meeting the needs of our youth or not.
Opinion & Analysis
7 hours ago

Shock tactics in scandal probe as official files case against journalist

Top official files case against investigative journalist for ‘harassment and defamation’.
News
7 hours ago

Minister steps in to save Sassa sex pest

Sassa executive Bandile Maqetuka back despite being fired for abuse of power in 2023
News
7 hours ago

We remain unbowed by farcical bid to intimidate our journalist

Thanduxolo Jika had the temerity to ask tough questions of those suspected of corruption — and in return faced baseless accusations of defamation and ...
Opinion & Analysis
7 hours ago

Mampara of the week: Selby Mbenenge

‘Long Tom’ backfired a wrecking ball.
Opinion & Analysis
7 hours ago

To disband or not: ANC ponders fate of its KZN, Gauteng executive committees

These are the two provinces that performed the worst in last year's elections, and almost eight months later the ANC is finally ready to pull the ...
News
7 hours ago

Call to review ‘exorbitant’ spending on MPs’ housing

MPs pay R200 a month rent while state forks out millions in taxpayers’ money for upkeep of parliamentary villages.
News
7 hours ago

Long walk to school cut short after mayor steps in

Long walk to primary school cut short after private sector sponsor steps in.
News
7 hours ago

A cold-blooded change looms in the DA

The party is due to hold a federal congress in 2026, though that could come earlier, writes Peter Bruce.
Opinion & Analysis
7 hours ago

A place where illegal mining provides a rare glimmer of hope

Poverty and desperation drive hundreds of residents of Khuma township to Stilfontein's abandoned shafts.
News
7 hours ago

Eskom bonuses keep the lights on

Treasury says incentives allowed provided they don't affect utility's financial sustainability
Business Times
7 hours ago

We need targeted teaching

While an improved matric pass rate is worth celebrating, the ultimate triumph would be to arm matriculants with skills that translate into meaningful ...
Opinion & Analysis
7 hours ago

Pirates beat Ahly to finish of top of their CCL group

Orlando Pirates capped their incredible run in the Caf Champions League by beating 12-time champions Al Ahly 2-1 at the Cairo International Stadium ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Bulls stampede Stade Francais

Nothing and no-one caught the eye more than Bulls' No8 Cameron Hanekom in their 48-7 Champions Cup win over Stade Francais at Loftus Versfeld ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Let the children play – with their minds

Parents, whatever you do, do not — I repeat do not — curb your children’s enthusiasm for online gaming.
Lifestyle
7 hours ago

SA director's first movie to feature at Sundance

South African nonbinary writer and actor Nakhane Mahlakahlaka, aka Nakhane — makes their directorial debut in the US next weekend
News
7 hours ago

IN PICS | Literary liaisons and glam gals

Victor Hugo once said: “A writer is a world trapped in a person.” In Lindani Mbunyuza-Memani’s case, that world is one shaped by the harsh and ...
Lifestyle
7 hours ago
