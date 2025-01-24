SA has R4.5bn worth of unclaimed dividends. You could be owed some

When people retire, change banking details, move homes or lose track of their investments, the shares they own in companies — and the dividends those shares earn — often go unclaimed. In SA, this has led to billions of rand sitting uncollected, with many people unaware they have money waiting for them. If you’ve ever invested in a company, worked for one that offered shares, or simply forgotten about old investments, you could be owed dividends.

Research from the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) shows there is nearly R88.56bn in unclaimed assets across the financial sector, with R4.5bn of these assets being unclaimed dividends. Factors like poor record-keeping, outdated banking details, changes of address and moving jobs without checking on employee share schemes have made it difficult to trace rightful owners.

Returning these funds could have a profound economic impact on the everyday lives of South Africans. This guide will help you understand what unclaimed dividends are, how shares work, why these funds go unclaimed, and how you can reclaim what’s rightfully yours.

What are shares?

Shares are units of ownership in a company. When you buy shares, you are essentially purchasing a piece of that company. Companies issue shares to raise money needed to grow the business. For example, if you invest R1,000 to buy 100 shares at R10 each, you own a portion of that company and may have the right to receive dividends or a payout when the company opts to distribute its profits. You can also receive shares through employee share schemes, where part of your compensation is invested in the company or given to you as an incentive.

What are unclaimed dividends?

Cash dividends are payments made by companies to their shareholders or investors from a percentage of their profits. When people do not claim these payouts, they become unclaimed dividends. Outdated banking records, address changes, deceased estates with no stated beneficiaries, and moving jobs without inquiring about employee share schemes contribute to this issue.

The scale of the issue

In SA, there is approximately R4.5bn worth of unclaimed dividends ready to be claimed. Currently, about 309,900 South Africans are eligible for unclaimed dividends from companies like Old Mutual, Sasol and Naspers, to name a few.