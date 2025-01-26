Nine dead, but SANDF praises soldiers as 'heroes'
'Undertrained and underequipped' troops in firing line
26 January 2025 - 00:00
The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) last night confirmed that nine members had been killed over two days of fierce fighting in the DRC this week, describing the soldiers as “gallant fighters” who put up a “heroic resistance” that prevented rebels in the DRC from taking over the city of Goma...
