Read the Sunday Times e-edition

26 January 2025 - 05:00
Makhudu Sefara Editor: Sunday Times and TimesLIVE
Expropriation Act draws ire of parties across political spectrum

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s signing of the contentious Expropriation Bill into law on Thursday has triggered a wave of discontent both within the ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Nine dead, but SANDF praises soldiers as 'heroes'

The SA National Defence Force last night confirmed that nine members had been killed over two days of fierce fighting in the DRC this week, ...
News
1 day ago

‘If there’s a case, DA will act against JP Smith’: Steenhuisen

DA leader says party is watching developments after police raid on offices of Cape Town MMCs
News
1 day ago

Paarl Royals only spin when they're winning

Spin to win. For the first time in South Africa in a T20 match, a team bowled 20 overs of spin, with the Paarl Royals perfectly assessing the ...
Sport
1 day ago

DA's GNU budget vote threat

Party leader John Steenhuisen rules out quitting altogether but insists a ‘reset’ in relations is urgent after signing of Expropriation Act
News
1 day ago

Treasury guns blazing at SIU

Startling allegations of fraud and corruption are being made in the appointment of Oracle as bid winner.
News
1 day ago

Sihle expropriates a cabinet job

Another week, another silly skirmish between a GNU cabinet minister and his deputy. When will this circus end? This time it is minister of public ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Tau needs to tread carefully with ArcelorMittal bailout

The team of ministers in Davos considering a R1bn bailout for ArcelorMittal SA, led by trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau, have stated ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Mampara of the week: Kenny Kunene

If Kenny Kunene had just continued being a shebeen king and hosting sushi parties we wouldn't be bothered about what he posts on social media.
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Embattled Royal AM fail to give guarantees

The suspension of Royal AM’s Betway Premiership fixtures will not be lifted as the curator administering its affairs failed on Friday to submit a ...
Sport
1 day ago

IN PICS | The Met gets its mojo back

It was once the pinnacle of the social calendar, where champagne flutes clinked, heels clicked and the fashion was as bold as the betting slips.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Legodi gives young Proteas reason to smile

A picture perfect bowling performance by Monalisa Legodi, backed up by some excellent catching from Mieke van Voorst, led South Africa's under-19 ...
Sport
1 day ago

Why ‘reconfigure’ had to enter the ANC lexicon

Ramaphosa decided this euphemism for dissolution was the best way to avoid either Mbalula or Mashatile claiming victory
News
1 day ago

Hell hath no fury like this Zulu bride

Nomzamo Myeni, Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s on-again, off-again bride-to-be, was in a foul mood on Friday.
News
1 day ago

Rugby needs to tell the story of Danie Gerber

I have loved the SuperSport soccer series on the history of the Soweto Derby. I have watched many of the matches in the last 30 years, but it is the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Standard Bank SA fined R13m over Fica breaches

The Reserve Bank's Prudential Authority announced it has imposed administrative sanctions on Standard Bank and fined it R13m as a result of its ...
Business Times
1 day ago

Tau commits to public engagement on controversial Transformation Fund

Trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau has committed to public engagement on the conceptual framework for the planned controversial ...
Business Times
1 day ago

Fierce competition for 'reconfigured' ANC provincial positions

Intense lobbying is taking place ahead of the ANC’s national working committee (NWC) meeting on Monday, which will decide on the composition of ...
News
1 day ago

It’s about the DA, not about John

Helen Zille told a radio station the other day that being a columnist “is the easiest job in the world. You just read a few headlines and then have ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Rollercoaster of tawdry sex claims

Judges as venerable, wise and ethical not the picture any more
News
1 day ago

On the home of the brave, TikTok and flat-earthers

On the day before the inauguration of the orange genital grabber — The Donald — as the 47th president of the US, there was a TikTok blackout in the ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

'When I couldn't do law, TVET gave me a great alternative'

Businessman Emmanuel Mahlangu's company rakes in R8m a year and has five full-time employees
News
1 day ago

Taking up the cudgels for the child-free

Perhaps you have yet to hear about the “trad wives” movement, but surely all the housewives of the wealthy enclaves of the world have not passed you ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Q&A with Acsa's Terence Delomoney on chaos at Cape Town international

There was chaos at Cape Town International airport this week when planes were unable to refuel. Chris Barron asked Terence Delomoney, group executive ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

SA’s jaded diplomatic corps is lacking in a crucial aspect: professional diplomats

It would seem international relations & co-operation minister Ronald Lamola and senior officials in his department hardly make it their business to ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Red flags raised over ‘exploitation’ by self-styled Khoisan leaders

Poor residents asked to register to benefit from an equality court case.
News
1 day ago
