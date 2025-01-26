Rollercoaster of tawdry sex claims
Judges as venerable, wise and ethical not the picture any more
26 January 2025 - 00:00
After two gruelling weeks, a judicial conduct tribunal investigating sexual harassment allegations against Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge has heard the evidence and cross-examination of only one witness — the complainant, judges’ secretary Andiswa Mengo. But her evidence alone was a rollercoaster of dramatic and shocking allegations and counter-allegations...
