News

M23 in DRC claims SA is aiding Rwandan genocide instigators

‘We are fighting for our land, our soil and our people,’ Manzi Ngarambe, a senior member of the militia group, tells Sunday Times

02 February 2025 - 00:00
Hendrik Hancke Senior reporter

“I grew up impressed with South Africans and how you overcame apartheid, but now you are here in my country to kill our dreams of freedom. We are fighting a war of survival, but your government came to shut our dreams down.” ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Neighbour's poker nights enrage residents on posh street News
  2. No phones, no paper, no ceiling: the sorry state of SA’s courts News
  3. Read the Sunday Times e-edition News
  4. Cashing in on ‘charity porn’? News
  5. Zuma offers qualified apology for MK Party statement on Hlophe judgment News

Latest Videos

Chapa Payments: Simplifying Transactions and Capturing East Africa’s Market
Driving the MG Cyberster, ZS and HS in Shanghai