Anguish over return of fallen soldiers in DRC
Families of SANDF soldiers who lost their lives fighting for SA say they’re still in the dark about when remains will be repatriated
09 February 2025 - 00:00
The families of South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers who lost their lives in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have expressed deep frustration over the lack of formal communication from authorities about the repatriation of their loved ones’ remains...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.