Former Western Cape police intelligence head, fired twice, launches appeal for reinstatement
Twice-fired Cape intelligence chief launches appeal for reinstatement
09 February 2025 - 00:00
Crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo has been accused of “conspiring to dismiss” former Western Cape head Maj-Gen Mzwandile Tiyo using the so-called expeditious disciplinary process...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.